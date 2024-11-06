Wolfspeed reports Q1 EPS ($2.23), consensus ($1.00)

Reports Q1 revenue $194.7M, consensus $200.4M. “This quarter we took action to solidify the capital structure, simplifying our business to accelerate structural profitability and support the build out of our state-of-the-art silicon carbide facilities. We will have a 200mm silicon carbide footprint at Mohawk Valley and North Carolina materials factories that we target to generate approximately $3 billion in revenue annually,” said Wolfspeed (WOLF) CEO, Gregg Lowe. “Last month, we reached a significant milestone by signing a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) for up to $750 million in proposed direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act and an additional $750 million from our lending group, demonstrating substantial progress towards our funding goals. With this announcement, we now have access to up to $2.5 billion of incremental funding to support our U.S. capacity expansion plans. To drive operational improvements, we are taking action to enhance efficiency, align our business with current market conditions and become the first silicon carbide company to transition to pure-play 200-millimeter. The transition to a fully 200-millimeter platform allows us to take further initiatives to streamline our cost structure, including closing our manual Durham 150-millimeter Fab, other manufacturing footprint rationalization, and reducing our workforce. Combined, we expect these initiatives will yield approximately $200 million in annual cash savings. In parallel, we remain focused on optimizing our capital structure, further reducing our fiscal 2025 CapEx guidance by $100 million to align the pace of our spend with the broader shift in EV market demand.”

