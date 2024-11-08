Wolfspeed price target lowered to $10 from $12 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) to $10 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted light F1Q sales and guided 16% below Street on industrial/EV headwinds affect both device and materials.
