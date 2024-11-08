Wolfspeed price target lowered to $10 from $12 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) to $10 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted light F1Q sales and guided 16% below Street on industrial/EV headwinds affect both device and materials.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WOLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.