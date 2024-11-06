Wolfspeed options imply 15.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Wolfspeed (WOLF) is normal with calls leading puts 4:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.7%, or $2.12, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.3%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WOLF:
- WOLF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Wolfspeed higher after Jana discusses stake at activist conference
- semiconductor-industry" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Wolfspeed (WOLF) Secures Sizeable Funds for Expansion in the Semiconductor Industry
- Unusually active option classes on open October 17th
- Unusually active option classes on open October 16th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.