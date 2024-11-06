Wolfspeed options imply 15.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Wolfspeed (WOLF) is normal with calls leading puts 4:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.7%, or $2.12, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.3%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WOLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.