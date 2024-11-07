Wolfspeed falls -23.4%

Wolfspeed (WOLF) is down -23.4%, or -$3.21 to $10.50.
Read More on WOLF:
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $20 from $25 at Roth MKM
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $18 from $25 at Canaccord
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $11 from $16 at Susquehanna
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $10 from $12 at TD Cowen
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $18 from $20 at Piper Sandler
