Bullish option flow detected in Wolfspeed (WOLF) with 14,072 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 122.96%. 11/29 weekly 8 calls and Dec-24 10.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WOLF:
- Wolfspeed seen as strategically important U.S. semis leader, says Roth MKM
- Wolfspeed Appoints Thomas Werner as Executive Chair
- Trump Trade: President-elect seeks to kill Biden fuel-efficiency rules
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $6 from $10 at Mizuho
- Wolfspeed call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.