Wolfspeed call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Wolfspeed (WOLF) with 14,072 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 122.96%. 11/29 weekly 8 calls and Dec-24 10.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

