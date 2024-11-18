Bullish option flow detected in Wolfspeed (WOLF) with 19,101 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 116.34%. Jan-25 9 calls and Apr-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WOLF:
- Levi & Korsinsky LLP Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2025 in Wolfspeed, Inc. Lawsuit – WOLF
- Wolfspeed Announces CEO Departure and Leadership Transition
- Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe to depart
- Wolfspeed call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Wolfspeed price target lowered to $10 from $12 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.