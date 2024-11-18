Wolfspeed call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Wolfspeed (WOLF) with 19,101 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 116.34%. Jan-25 9 calls and Apr-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

