Wolfspeed Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WOLF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.56, changing hands as high as $99.57 per share. Wolfspeed Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $75.06 per share, with $142.3312 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.