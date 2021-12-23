Wolfspeed: EV Market Brings Demand, Street Treads Cautiously

Semiconductor company Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF), formerly known as Cree, manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology for energy consumption solutions. The company's product portfolio also includes power-switching devices and RF (radio frequency) devices used in various innovations, including electric vehicles (EVs).

WOLF stock has returned 29.7% over the past 3 months and 6.62% in the past year.

Expert Points Out the Driving Factors

Recently, Charter Equity Research analyst Edward F. Snyder held a roadshow with Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe, and put together some important takeaways from the conversation.

Notably, demand from automotive OEMs is expected to keep growing through Fiscal 2024, driven by raised projections for EV car sales during that period. The expanding universe of EV stocks does not only include carmakers. Any company involved in making EVs run successfully on the roads is considered part of that universe.

The burgeoning demand for its products means that Wolfspeed could end up with $100 million worth of unmet demand in FY22. Moreover, with the increasing appetite for SiC power devices in the industrial and automotive market, Wolfspeed expects to face wider unmet demand.

This gives us a fair idea about the environment in which the company is thriving. Moreover, Snyder believes that with external factors like demand so strong, the only things that will help Wolfspeed hit its FY24 targets of $1 billion device revenue, $500 million materials revenue, and 50% gross margin, is solid operational execution.

“Demand from industrial and RF customers is strong, evidenced by five consecutive quarters of sequential top-line growth. That will be augmented by the ramp of EV product sales in 1HCY23 (first half of the calendar year of 2023) which will drive substantially higher device volume out of the Mohawk Valley fab and propel Wolfspeed towards its 50% gross margin target for FY24,” observed Snyder. For context, the Mohawk Valey fab claims to be the largest SiC fabrication facility currently being constructed by Wolfspeed in Marcy, NY.

Snyder maintained a Buy rating on the stock and kept his price target at $108.34.

Wall Street Weighs In

The consensus rating for Wolfspeed is a Hold based on 2 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. The WOLF stock forecast is $126, indicating a 14.62% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

