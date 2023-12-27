News & Insights

Wolfgang Schaeuble, veteran of German politics, dies at 81 - reports

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

December 27, 2023 — 03:13 am EST

BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Veteran German politician Wolfgang Schaeuble, who served as a member of the Bundestag parliament for over half a century, has died aged 81, German media reported on Wednesday.

Schaeuble, who spent much of his career devoted to re-unifying his country and later served as former chancellor Angela Merkel's frugal finance minister during the eurozone debt crisis, died peacefully late Tuesday, the DPA news agency reported.

Schaeuble was a member of Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats since 1965 and became a member of parliament in 1972, making him one of Germany's longest-serving politicians.

He was wheelchair-bound from 1990, when a deranged gunman's bullets crippled and almost killed him.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
