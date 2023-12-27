News & Insights

Wolfgang Schaeuble, veteran of German politics, dies at 81

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

December 27, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Klaus Lauer and Rachel More for Reuters ->

Updates sourcing, adds confirmation from Merz in paragraphs 4-5, tweet from French minister in paragraphs 6-7, adds background

BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wolfgang Schaeuble, who served as a member of the German parliament for over half a century, has died aged 81, ending one of Germany's longest political careers in which he helped secure his country's place at the heart of Europe.

Schaeuble, who spent much of his career devoted to re-unifying his country and later served as former chancellor Angela Merkel's frugal finance minister during the eurozone debt crisis, died peacefully late Tuesday, said a spokesperson for the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) on Wednesday.

He had been a member of the CDU since 1965 and a member of parliament since 1972.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz expressed his deep grief at Schaeuble's death in a social media post on X.

"In Wolfgang Schaeuble, I lose the dearest friend and adviser I've ever had in politics," Merz said.

Tributes also came in from France, where Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed his "profound sadness" on X.

"He was a friend, a loyal and reliable partner, and a tireless craftsman of the friendship between Germany and France," Le Maire wrote.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.