News & Insights

Stocks
GEV

Wolfe starts GE Vernova at Outperform amid accelerating electricity demand

December 04, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with an Outperform rating and $403 price target The stock has been a strong outperformer since its separation from GE (GE), but the firm sees growth and margin expansion potential well ahead of the Street view, the analyst tells investors. GE Vernova is hosting its second investor event of the year on December 10 and the firm sees potential for management to raise its 2028 sales growth forecast, adds the investor, who argues “there is no better proxy for accelerating demand for electricity.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.