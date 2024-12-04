Wolfe starts GE Vernova at Outperform amid accelerating electricity demand

As previously reported, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with an Outperform rating and $403 price target The stock has been a strong outperformer since its separation from GE (GE), but the firm sees growth and margin expansion potential well ahead of the Street view, the analyst tells investors. GE Vernova is hosting its second investor event of the year on December 10 and the firm sees potential for management to raise its 2028 sales growth forecast, adds the investor, who argues “there is no better proxy for accelerating demand for electricity.”

