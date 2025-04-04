Wolfe Research Upgrades W.W. Grainger (WBAG:GWW)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for W.W. Grainger (WBAG:GWW) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

There are 2,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.28%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 40,830K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,368K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,195K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,064K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 66.34% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 961K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 0.75% over the last quarter.

