Wolfe Research Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRY)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRY) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRY is 0.27%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 5,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,808K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 3.12% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 0.50% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 601K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 0.71% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 0.98% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRY by 3.04% over the last quarter.

