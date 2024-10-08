Wolfe Research Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRL)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRL) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRL is 0.70%, an increase of 33.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 2,405K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Advent Capital Management holds 176K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 11.77% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 153K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 0.27% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 111K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRL by 38.45% over the last quarter.

