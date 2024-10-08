Wolfe Research Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (WFCNP)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security (OTCPK:WFCNP) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security is $0.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.27 to a high of $0.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $0.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security is 84,108MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFCNP is 0.00%, an increase of 100.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.91% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing a decrease of 2,313,994.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFCNP by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Meeder Asset Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLCGX - QUANTEX FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

