Wolfe Research Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Warner Bros. Discovery (NasdaqGS:WBD) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.03% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros. Discovery is $10.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from its latest reported closing price of $9.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros. Discovery is 47,587MM, an increase of 20.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros. Discovery. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.21%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 1,646,913K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 104,531K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,917K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,033K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 16.06% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 62,467K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,103K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,228K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,930K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55,720K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,166K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

