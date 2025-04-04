Wolfe Research Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (USB.PRP)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PRP) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRP is 0.38%, an increase of 18.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 5,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 0.51% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 954K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 0.26% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 470K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 0.09% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 453K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 7.55% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 292K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 2.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.