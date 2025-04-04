Wolfe Research Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (USB.PRH)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PRH) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRH is 1.02%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 8,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 1,069K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 9.95% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 808K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 4.65% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 11.27% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.