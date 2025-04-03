Wolfe Research Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security (USB.PRS)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security (NYSE:USB.PRS) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRS is 0.33%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 3,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 9.11% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 694K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 2.83% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 363K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 0.04% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 356K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 6.23% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 0.05% over the last quarter.

