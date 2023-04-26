Wolfe Research Upgrades United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B (UPS)

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UPS) from Underperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B is 198.71. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from its latest reported closing price of 176.29.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B is 101,376MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B Declares $1.62 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.52 per share.

At the current share price of $176.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3467 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.55%, a decrease of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 598,733K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,038K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,662K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,181K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,841K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,871K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,375K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,642K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,788K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,533K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 1.51% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

