Wolfe Research Upgrades Truist Financial (TFC)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $47.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.85 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $42.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 25,810MM, an increase of 81.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.31%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 1,113,324K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 51,941K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,174K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,862K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,778K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,918K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,557K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,138K shares , representing an increase of 34.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 42.84% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 34,231K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

