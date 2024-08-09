Wolfe Research Upgrades Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (TFC.PRR)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TFC.PRR) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC.PRR is 0.52%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 9,597K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,667K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 6.02% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,529K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 0.10% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 775K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 12.24% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 749K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRR by 0.59% over the last quarter.

FEBAX - First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund holds 499K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

