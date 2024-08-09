Wolfe Research Upgrades Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (TFC.PRO)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TFC.PRO) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC.PRO is 0.74%, an increase of 19.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 4,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,300K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRO by 7.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 948K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRO by 0.14% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 473K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRO by 13.29% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 453K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRO by 0.71% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 267K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRO by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.