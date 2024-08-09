Wolfe Research Upgrades Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (TFC.PRI)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TFC.PRI) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC.PRI is 0.15%, an increase of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 795K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 664K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 0.05% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 0.67% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Delta Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC.PRI by 0.23% over the last quarter.

