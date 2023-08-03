Wolfe Research Upgrades Triumph Group (TGI)

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from Underperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Group is 14.05. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 50.30% from its latest reported closing price of 9.35.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Group is 1,383MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.13%, an increase of 52.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 71,631K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,853K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 4.24% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,543K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,554K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 11.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,077K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 3,166K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 50.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 152.92% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 2,520K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing an increase of 38.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 61.60% over the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

