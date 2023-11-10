Wolfe Research Upgrades Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (TECK)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (NYSE:TECK) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.98% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B is 69.58. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 101.98% from its latest reported closing price of 34.45.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B is 16,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources Ltd - Class B. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.73%, a decrease of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 365,370K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,765K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,691K shares, representing a decrease of 40.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19,380K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,313K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 2.18% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,161K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,941K shares, representing a decrease of 40.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 12,875K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,904K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 10,320K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 76.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 6,140.28% over the last quarter.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

