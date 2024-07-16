Wolfe Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SHO.PRI)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SHO.PRI) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO.PRI is 0.29%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 1,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 391K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO.PRI by 9.31% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 240K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO.PRI by 9.59% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO.PRI by 0.48% over the last quarter.

