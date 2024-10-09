Wolfe Research Upgrades Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NasdaqGS:SNCY) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.31% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is $18.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 75.31% from its latest reported closing price of $10.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 1,262MM, an increase of 19.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Country Airlines Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCY is 0.07%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 65,342K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCY is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 11,161K shares representing 21.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,253K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares , representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,132K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares , representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 43.43% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,576K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 41.42% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 2,506K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ('VFR') passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

