Wolfe Research Upgrades Spotify Technology (XTRA:639)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Spotify Technology (XTRA:639) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.43% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is 592,54 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 345,69 € to a high of 702,58 €. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from its latest reported closing price of 504,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 17,603MM, an increase of 12.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 312 owner(s) or 19.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 639 is 0.71%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 162,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 13,158K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,570K shares , representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,906K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares , representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 59.85% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,488K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,789K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,414K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 25.42% over the last quarter.

