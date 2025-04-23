Wolfe Research Upgrades Spotify Technology (WBAG:SPOT)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Spotify Technology (WBAG:SPOT) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

There are 1,943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 313 owner(s) or 19.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.71%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.91% to 162,400K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 13,158K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,570K shares , representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,906K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares , representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 59.85% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,488K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,789K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,414K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 25.42% over the last quarter.

