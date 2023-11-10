Wolfe Research Upgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from Underperform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.85% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.85% from its latest reported closing price of 6.52.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is 8,343MM, an increase of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 918 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.39%, an increase of 24.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 1,120,606K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,663K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,735K shares, representing an increase of 61.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 191.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,242K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 33,406K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,046K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 12.98% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 29,472K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,125K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 37.92% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 29,158K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,104K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

