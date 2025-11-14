Wolfe Research Upgrades RXO (RXO)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for RXO (NYSE:RXO) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.86% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for RXO is $17.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 56.86% from its latest reported closing price of $10.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 5,556MM, a decrease of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.13%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 206,192K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 32,573K shares representing 19.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,375K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 40.26% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 27,578K shares representing 16.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,999K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,263K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 1.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,516K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,755K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Finepoint Capital holds 7,267K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

