Wolfe Research Upgrades Realty Income (O)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Realty Income (NYSE:O) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.90% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is 59.81. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from its latest reported closing price of 54.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 3,703MM, a decrease of 4.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

Realty Income Declares $0.26 Dividend

On November 8, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.26 per share ($3.07 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $54.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.39%, a decrease of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 627,500K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 43,051K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,308K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,833K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,562K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,031K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,960K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,033K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,028K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,702K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,646K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Realty Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.