Wolfe Research Upgrades Pinterest (PINS)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $41.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of $32.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is 4,502MM, an increase of 19.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.31%, an increase of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 627,893K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,892K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,432K shares , representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,693K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,145K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 16,144K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares , representing an increase of 48.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 63.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 15,498K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,636K shares , representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 76.31% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

