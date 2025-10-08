Wolfe Research Upgrades Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is $99.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of $90.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is 14,610MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.20%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 410,104K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,115K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,920K shares , representing a decrease of 71.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 49.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 19,379K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,775K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,693K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,522K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 13.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,203K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,018K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,673K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,544K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 13.50% over the last quarter.

