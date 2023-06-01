Wolfe Research Upgrades Nucor (NUE)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from Underperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.78% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nucor is 163.39. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.78% from its latest reported closing price of 133.07.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 33,087MM, a decrease of 16.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2028 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.31%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 220,317K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 27,143K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,943K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,798K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,992K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,971K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,904K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,438K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Nucor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

