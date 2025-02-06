Wolfe Research Upgrades Northrop Grumman (WBAG:NOCO)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Northrop Grumman (WBAG:NOCO) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOCO is 0.19%, an increase of 35.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 146,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,778K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,978K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,633K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,141K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 83.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,056K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOCO by 1.64% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,990K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.