Wolfe Research Upgrades NextDecade (NEXT)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.60% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextDecade is 9.08. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 53.60% from its latest reported closing price of 5.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NextDecade is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextDecade. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXT is 0.72%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 125,651K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

York Capital Management Global Advisors holds 57,320K shares representing 23.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valinor Management holds 14,862K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bardin Hill Management Partners holds 9,570K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,910K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing a decrease of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXT by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Capital Advisors holds 2,768K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXT by 93,756.07% over the last quarter.

NextDecade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextDecade Corporation is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. NextDecade, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, is developing a 27 mtpa LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. The Rio Grande LNG facility is expected to be the largest and greenest U.S. LNG export solution linking Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale natural gas to the global LNG market. NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.