Wolfe Research Upgrades Newmark Group (NMRK)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Newmark Group (NasdaqGS:NMRK) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.32% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmark Group is $15.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.32% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Newmark Group is 3,069MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmark Group. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRK is 0.13%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 129,709K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,449K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660K shares , representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 4,360K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,981K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 20.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,651K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,636K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 47.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 96.33% over the last quarter.

Newmark Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmark Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ('Newmark'), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Its integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. its services is tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. n 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.