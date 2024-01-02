Wolfe Research Upgrades NETSTREIT (NTST)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for NETSTREIT is 17.62. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of 18.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NETSTREIT is 147MM, an increase of 20.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

NETSTREIT Declares $0.20 Dividend

On October 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $18.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=157).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETSTREIT. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.20%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.31% to 96,620K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 8,962K shares representing 13.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 88.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 702.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,890K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing an increase of 29.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 28.66% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 3,644K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,630K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 48.33% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 3,374K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,238K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.