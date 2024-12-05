Wolfe Research Upgrades Mobileye Global (MBLY)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Mobileye Global (NasdaqGS:MBLY) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.62% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mobileye Global is $19.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from its latest reported closing price of $17.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mobileye Global is 2,916MM, an increase of 61.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobileye Global. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBLY is 0.23%, an increase of 26.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.52% to 112,438K shares. The put/call ratio of MBLY is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,635K shares representing 15.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,799K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 53.63% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 13,591K shares representing 13.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,074K shares , representing an increase of 33.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 31.39% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,228K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,977K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 73.65% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 2,566K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 51.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.