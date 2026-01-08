Wolfe Research Upgrades Merck (MRK)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Merck (NYSE:MRK) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merck is $110.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of $110.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 68,295MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.49%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 2,179,317K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,752K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 75,279K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,856K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,275K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59,799K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 47.97% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 53,699K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.44% over the last quarter.

