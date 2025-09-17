Wolfe Research Upgrades MasTec (MTZ)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.95% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $211.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $132.92 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from its latest reported closing price of $191.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 16,090MM, an increase of 23.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,064 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 8.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.33%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 68,572K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 2,155K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,029K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 40.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,996K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 36.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,765K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 88.20% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,693K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 30.15% over the last quarter.

