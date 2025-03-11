Wolfe Research Upgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.38% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Entertainment is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.38% from its latest reported closing price of $30.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Entertainment is 2,706MM, an increase of 181.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Entertainment. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGE is 0.18%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 50,069K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGE is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,605K shares representing 18.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,640K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 3.43% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,056K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 27.30% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,734K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 45.05% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 2,288K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,443K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.