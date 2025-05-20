Wolfe Research Upgrades LivaNova (LIVN)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for LivaNova (NasdaqGS:LIVN) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.37% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $61.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.37% from its latest reported closing price of $44.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is 1,140MM, a decrease of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.16%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 71,185K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,608K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,078K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares , representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,065K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares , representing a decrease of 47.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 37.42% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,881K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 12.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,763K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 12.10% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.