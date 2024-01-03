Wolfe Research Upgrades Lazard (LAZ)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazard is 38.96. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of 36.12.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is 2,802MM, an increase of 15.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

Lazard Declares $0.50 Dividend

On October 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 6, 2023 received the payment on November 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $36.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.67%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 71,916K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,168K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,261K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,345K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,826K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 14.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,758K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 1.30% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,685K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

