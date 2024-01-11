Wolfe Research Upgrades Landstar System (LSTR)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Landstar System (NasdaqGS:LSTR) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is 175.20. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of 188.99.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,533MM, an increase of 13.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 44,223K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,193K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 35.57% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,618K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 6.50% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,173K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,170K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing a decrease of 32.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 27.47% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

