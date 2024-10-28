Wolfe Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.80% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is $463.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $420.16 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.80% from its latest reported closing price of $434.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is 1,288MM, a decrease of 15.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.33%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 26,523K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 1,816K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 25.41% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 950K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 730K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 25.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 697K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 28.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 688K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.