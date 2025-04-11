Wolfe Research Upgrades Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Kaiser Aluminum (NasdaqGS:KALU) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.09% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is $82.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.09% from its latest reported closing price of $52.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is 4,319MM, an increase of 42.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.12%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 21,008K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,031K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 902K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 786K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 45.30% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 675K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 528K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 91.71% over the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

