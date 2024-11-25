Wolfe Research Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (LSE:0JPB)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle (LSE:0JPB) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.79% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is 305.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 254.10 GBX to a high of 336.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.79% from its latest reported closing price of 261.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is 8,573MM, a decrease of 61.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 13.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JPB is 0.31%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 54,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,455K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,665K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPB by 10.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPB by 21.06% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,551K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 30.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPB by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,500K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPB by 2.51% over the last quarter.

